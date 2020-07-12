Maxim Group Boosts BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $26.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 97.57%.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,065,953 shares of company stock worth $37,618,224 and sold 964,781 shares worth $14,153,357. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 80,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.