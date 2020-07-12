Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. AXA grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

BAH stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

