BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLFS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $571.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $443,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $169,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,065,953 shares of company stock worth $37,618,224 and sold 964,781 shares worth $14,153,357. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

