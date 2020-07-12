Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 2,322.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 2.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

NYSE HLT opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

