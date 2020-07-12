Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.61.

NTRS opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

