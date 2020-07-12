Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nantkwest has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,153,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $203,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,145. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nantkwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nantkwest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

