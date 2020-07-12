APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 58,100 Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 206.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.95.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

