Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.95.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

