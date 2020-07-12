Axa Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 131.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $74.18 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

