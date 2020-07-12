State Street Corp Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955,681 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.67% of Wynn Resorts worth $238,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

WYNN stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

