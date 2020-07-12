Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,050 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Century Bancorp worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.19 per share, with a total value of $94,461.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 807,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,948,654.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.58 per share, with a total value of $50,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,946,308.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,953 in the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

