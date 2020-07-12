Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,033 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.36% of American Woodmark worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. AJO LP bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

