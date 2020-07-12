6 Meridian Sells 4,703 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,330 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.