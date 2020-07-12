Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $73.71 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

