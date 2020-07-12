Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,296 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 145.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,230,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

