Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

Shares of D opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

