Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $272,000 Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $73.33 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

