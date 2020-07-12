Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $72.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

