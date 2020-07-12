Canandaigua National Corp Invests $202,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,739 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

