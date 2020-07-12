Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,579 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,720,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,460.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,783,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after buying an additional 231,602 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NYSE EXP opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.