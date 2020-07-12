iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $72.34.

