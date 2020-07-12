State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,928 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

