Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

