State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.28% of Godaddy worth $216,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,720,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,386,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

