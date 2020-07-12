Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 808.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of DRI opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.