Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,954 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000.

Shares of PSCC opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

