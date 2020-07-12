Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

IRET stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $874.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

