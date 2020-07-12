Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 36.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,731,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James raised Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

