Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 323.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

VLUE stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.

