Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 323.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

VLUE stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 58,100 Armstrong World Industries Inc
APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 58,100 Armstrong World Industries Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc
Axa Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc.
Axa Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc.
State Street Corp Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited
State Street Corp Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited
Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,050 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,050 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,033 Shares of American Woodmark Co.
Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,033 Shares of American Woodmark Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report