Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $70.92 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

