State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.59 Million Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of AlarmCom worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,960,000 after buying an additional 96,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,171,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,844.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701,242 shares of company stock worth $269,439,086. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.18.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.