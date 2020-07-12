GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of GrubHub worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 231.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $53,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

