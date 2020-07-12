Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $70.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.