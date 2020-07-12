Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,381 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000.

AIA stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $70.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

