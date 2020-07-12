iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Holdings Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

