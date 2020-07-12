Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,401 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 344,812 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

