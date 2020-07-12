Deutsche Bank AG Has $103,000 Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 168.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 91.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB opened at $14.01 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $542.00 million, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

