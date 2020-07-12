Morgan Stanley Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of H & R Block worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $9,367,110,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,812 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 13,221.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,689,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $51,060,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter worth $25,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

