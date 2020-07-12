Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $253,000 Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 365,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 202,803 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.