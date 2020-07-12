29,852 Shares in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Escalade by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Escalade by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Escalade by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Escalade by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Escalade by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.17. Escalade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.81%.

In other Escalade news, VP Patrick J. Griffin bought 12,018 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,153.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 521,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,339. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 14,112 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $166,239.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,103.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,688 shares of company stock worth $574,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

