Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $135,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $141,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $142,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 9.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1,523.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PML opened at $13.65 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

