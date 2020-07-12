Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,576 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HA shares. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

