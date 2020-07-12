Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Hawaiian worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

