Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Hawaiian worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1,450.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 742,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

HA stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.35.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

