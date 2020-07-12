Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 86,876 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 194.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Meredith by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Meredith by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Meredith by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on MDP. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

