Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,507 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Donegal Group worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 287,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $148,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

