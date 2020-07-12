Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 775 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.56 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

