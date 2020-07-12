Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 65,904 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 270,296 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

