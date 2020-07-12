Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138,613 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innoviva by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 142,745 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $17,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 763,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.46 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.