Canandaigua National Corp Invests $134,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $859.61 million, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 0.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OSUR. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

